Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00063982 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00074989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.68 or 0.07623673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.10 or 0.99610744 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.