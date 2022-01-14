Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 190,502 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 2,393.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $29.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

