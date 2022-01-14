Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $1,774,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 87,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 576.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 74.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura M. Franklin purchased 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,715 shares of company stock worth $202,748. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $64.42 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

