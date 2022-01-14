Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 9.8% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Fox Factory by 103,372.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 2,104.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after purchasing an additional 434,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $254,000.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $152.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.59 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

