SafeInsure Trading 23.3% Lower This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $84,657.55 and $157.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00035084 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000682 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000049 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,074,111 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.