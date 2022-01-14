SafeMoon Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (SFM)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SFM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.24 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00062505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.54 or 0.07608880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,932.44 or 0.99844983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067164 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.