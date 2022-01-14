Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Saipem alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAPMY remained flat at $$4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. Saipem has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.