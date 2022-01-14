salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $33,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,749,982 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,017,070,000 after acquiring an additional 243,625 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $5,828,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total transaction of $1,261,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 364,409 shares of company stock worth $103,902,231. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.03. 129,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,556. The stock has a market cap of $225.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.