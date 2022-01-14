Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

IOT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an in-line rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

Samsara stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

