Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 5.7%

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $25.82. 10,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,518,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

About Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

