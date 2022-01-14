Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 846.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Samsonite International stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Samsonite International has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

