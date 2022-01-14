Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sands China stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. Sands China has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

