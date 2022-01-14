Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sands China stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. Sands China has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

