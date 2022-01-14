Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Increased to SEK 290 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.33.

Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $28.59. 147,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after buying an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

