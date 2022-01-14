Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $161.00 price objective on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.56.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT opened at $149.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,153.08 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $159.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.02.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,773,357. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.