Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $161.00 price objective on the stock.
HLT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.56.
HLT opened at $149.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,153.08 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $159.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.02.
In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,773,357. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
