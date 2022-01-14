Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,400 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the December 15th total of 17,937,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 309.0 days.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Santos to a “buy” rating and set a $7.94 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STOSF opened at $5.13 on Friday. Santos has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

