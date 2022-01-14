SAP (NYSE:SAP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of 7.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.75 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.91. 655,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.17. SAP has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SAP stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SAP were worth $67,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

