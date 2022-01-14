Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $207.00 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

