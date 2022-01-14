Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $508,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $173.29 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day moving average of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

