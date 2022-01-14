Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $560,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

