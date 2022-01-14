Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU opened at $116.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.27 and a 12 month high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

