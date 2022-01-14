Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,272 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

