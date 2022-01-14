Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $37.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.