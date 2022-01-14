Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

