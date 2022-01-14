Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Shares of SCHN opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

