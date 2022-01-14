Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBOEF opened at $38.30 on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

