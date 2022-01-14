Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

