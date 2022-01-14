SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several research firms have commented on SCPL. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,650. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

