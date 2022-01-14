Scorum Coins Price Hits $0.0302 on Top Exchanges (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $884,380.15 and $2,401.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00074900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.57 or 0.07597277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,533.51 or 0.99563156 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00067361 BTC.

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

