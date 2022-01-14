Scotiabank Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFX. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of CFX opened at C$6.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$5.90 and a 12 month high of C$11.06. The company has a market cap of C$405.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.5299999 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

