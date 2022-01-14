Scotiabank Trims Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Target Price to C$11.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPM. National Bankshares cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$6.99 and a 1 year high of C$9.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.81.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$204.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total value of C$309,260.00. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 50,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$366,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$366,460. Insiders have purchased a total of 263,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,843 over the last three months.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.