Scotiabank Trims Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price to C$41.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EDVMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.14.

EDVMF opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

