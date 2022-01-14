Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €65.50 ($74.43) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scout24 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €72.30 ($82.16).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of Scout24 stock traded down €1.04 ($1.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching €60.50 ($68.75). The company had a trading volume of 184,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($83.36). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €61.27 and its 200-day moving average is €65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.