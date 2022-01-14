Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SCU traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.87. 2,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,832. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.50 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 122.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 85,097 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 797,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 928.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 432,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 390,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

