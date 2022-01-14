Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $8.34

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Secret has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $72.85 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for $8.34 or 0.00019440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.37 or 0.00331932 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008353 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016685 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

