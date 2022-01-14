Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,848 ($25.08) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($21.54) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($21.54) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,730.25 ($23.49).

LON:STB opened at GBX 1,377 ($18.69) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 870 ($11.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,420 ($19.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,299.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,241.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £256.78 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

