SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SEI Investments worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,426,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 114,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 91,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

