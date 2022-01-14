Seigniorage Shares One Day Volume Reaches $173,375.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $530,600.91 and $173,375.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 48.2% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00062615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00074915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.92 or 0.07621272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,897.40 or 1.00012355 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00068385 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

