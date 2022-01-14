Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Buys $56,177.10 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer purchased 10,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer acquired 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer acquired 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer purchased 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $618.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $5.06 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.