Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.67

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 1614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $523.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 116.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 732.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 8.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.