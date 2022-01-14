Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,380 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Service Co. International worth $36,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 33.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 302.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCI opened at $66.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

