Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) announced a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.33.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after buying an additional 342,803 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

