SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. SFS Group has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $114.80.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of SFS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

