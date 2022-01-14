SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 17,004 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 177.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE:BY opened at $28.63 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.55 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

