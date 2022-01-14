SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 23,146 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 273.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

MGNX opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $859.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

