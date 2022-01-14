SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.06.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $748.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $801.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $813.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.