SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MacroGenics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $14.03 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.06.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

