SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.46% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of CHAD stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.