SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.46% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHAD opened at $16.93 on Friday. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $18.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

