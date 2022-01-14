SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

HMHC stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.29. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

