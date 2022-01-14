SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,796 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 101.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $81.37 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

